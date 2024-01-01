$41,988+ tax & licensing
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
Used
98,343KM
VIN 1C6SRFTT0LN105885
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 98,343 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB 6'4 BOX WITH 98343 KMS, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER/CLOTH SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, AUX/AUB AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Instrument Cluster Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Body-...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
2020 RAM 1500