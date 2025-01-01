$27,988+ GST
2020 RAM 1500
Tradesman, ST
Location
GT Motor Sports Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015
$27,988
+ GST
Used
62,996KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT8LG265544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 62,996 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman is built for those who value strength, reliability, and practicality. With its powerful capability, durable design, and comfortable interior, this truck is ready to tackle tough jobs while keeping every drive smooth and confident.
Open 7 days: MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra)
- All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas
- In-house financing available (O.A.C.)
- Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals
- Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)
- Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage
- Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2020 RAM 1500