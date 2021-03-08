Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

  1. 6679889
  2. 6679889
  3. 6679889
  4. 6679889
  5. 6679889
  6. 6679889
  7. 6679889
  8. 6679889
  9. 6679889
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6679889
  • Stock #: O12571B
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT9LN156107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask us about FINANCING or LEASE options (on applicable vehicles).

Every pre-owned vehicle from Driverz Auto is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties and a variety of aftermarket add-ons.

Stop in today or visit DriverzAuto.com. Driverz Auto is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer.

Call us at: +1-403-764-2886

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driverz Auto

2017 Land Rover Disc...
 56,750 KM
$29,988 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 53,886 KM
$25,988 + tax & lic
2001 Toyota Sienna L...
 235,750 KM
$3,988 + tax & lic

Email Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

Call Dealer

403-764-XXXX

(click to show)

403-764-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory