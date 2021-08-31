Menu
2020 RAM 1500

14,200 KM

$78,999

+ tax & licensing
$78,999

+ taxes & licensing

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Longhorn Crew Cab SWB 4WD

2020 RAM 1500

Longhorn Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

$78,999

+ taxes & licensing

14,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7653505
  • Stock #: GEM031
  • VIN: 1C6SRFKT5LN418349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn 5.7L Hemi! This stunning truck is Fully Loaded with Keyless Entry/Start, 12-inch Touchscreen Navigation, Back up Camera, 360 Degree Camera, Park Sensors, Leather Interior, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-spot Monitor System, Lane Assist, Seat Memory, Power/Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rain Sensing Wipers, Panoramic Moon Roof, Bluetooth Connection, Apple Play, Android Auto, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Cruise Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

