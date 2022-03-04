Menu
2020 RAM 1500

21,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Classic ST

2020 RAM 1500

Classic ST

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8542067
  Stock #: 22T091A
  VIN: 3C6RR7KTXLG312427

Vehicle Details

  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 5-cylinder
  Stock # 22T091A
  Mileage 21,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this great low mileage vehicle! Pure practicality in a stylish package. Top features include air conditioning, fully automatic headlights, tilt steering wheel, and cruise control. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive! *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Tip Start
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Active grille shutters
Wheel Centre Hub
Audio input jack for mobile devices
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Black Rotary Shifter
Monotone Paint Application
GVWR: 3
Remote USB Port
Quick Order Package 22A ST
Electronic Shift
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
Remote USB Charging Port
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Radio: 3.0
084 kgs (6/800 lbs)
Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Lightweight Steel

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

