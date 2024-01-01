$37,995+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
ST
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
76,499KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT1LG277325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 76,499 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
