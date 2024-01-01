$32,997+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAMERA LIFTED
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAMERA LIFTED
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
$32,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,586KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT7LS131986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,586 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 RAM 1500 WARLOCK 4x4 BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, SCROLL GEAR BOX, 4WD, 2WD, 4WD LOW, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS AND MORE!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-XXXX(click to show)
2020 RAM 1500 Classic