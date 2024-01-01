Menu
<p>2020 RAM 1500 WARLOCK 4x4 BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, SCROLL GEAR BOX, 4WD, 2WD, 4WD LOW, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS AND MORE!!</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

117,586 KM

Details

$32,997

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAMERA LIFTED

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAMERA LIFTED

Location

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

Sale

$32,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,586KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT7LS131986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,586 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 RAM 1500 WARLOCK 4x4 BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, SCROLL GEAR BOX, 4WD, 2WD, 4WD LOW, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS AND MORE!!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

$32,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

2020 RAM 1500 Classic