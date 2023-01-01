$39,995+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
Sale
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
193,549KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10379658
- Stock #: 10533
- VIN: 3C6UR5DJ0LG133856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,549 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $41995 - Our Price is just $39995!
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500 HD. This 2020 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This 2020 Ram 2500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 2500HD is ready for anything that you are. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 193,549 kms. Stock number 10533 is white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 2500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with chrome and body colored exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Proximity Key.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Cargo Box Lights
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7