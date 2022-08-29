2020 ROSCO LEEBOY RB50

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 , 8 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9072265

9072265 Stock #: 47935

47935 VIN: 246226

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 1,810 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.