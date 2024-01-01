$34,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru WRX
**ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS**
Location
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Carzone is pleased to offer this Beautiful Red 2020 Subaru WRX. It comes loaded with features such as heated leather seats, sunroof, back-up camera, premium sound system made by Harman Kardon, and Subaru's legendary all wheel drive. Has a list of small modification including: APR GTC 300 CARBON FIBRE WING, CARBON FIBRE FRONT LIP, CARBON FIBRE FRONT GRILL, CARBON FIBER DOOR HANDLE COVERS, COBB SHIFT KNOB, AND MUCH MORE!!!
