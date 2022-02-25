Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Camry

20,260 KM

Details Description

$31,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Camry

2020 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8389395
  2. 8389395
  3. 8389395
  4. 8389395
  5. 8389395
  6. 8389395
  7. 8389395
  8. 8389395
  9. 8389395
  10. 8389395
  11. 8389395
  12. 8389395
  13. 8389395
  14. 8389395
  15. 8389395
  16. 8389395
  17. 8389395
  18. 8389395
  19. 8389395
  20. 8389395
  21. 8389395
  22. 8389395
  23. 8389395
  24. 8389395
  25. 8389395
  26. 8389395
  27. 8389395
  28. 8389395
  29. 8389395
  30. 8389395
  31. 8389395
  32. 8389395
  33. 8389395
  34. 8389395
  35. 8389395
  36. 8389395
  37. 8389395
  38. 8389395
Contact Seller

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

20,260KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8389395
  • Stock #: 34069
  • VIN: 4T1G11AK4LU984117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34069
  • Mileage 20,260 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY APRIL 2.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 34069 - LOT #: 114 - RESERVE PRICE: $31,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ODOMETER DECLARATION: NON-SPECIFIC ODOMETER DECLARATION. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 Ford Econoline ...
 199,780 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-350 SD XLT
 314,009 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Matrix XRS
 159,574 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory