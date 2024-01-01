Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

125,701 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
LE - Heated Seats

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

125,701KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE0LP016078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10616A
  • Mileage 125,701 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

