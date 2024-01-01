$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE - Heated Seats
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE - Heated Seats
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
125,701KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE0LP016078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10616A
- Mileage 125,701 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Automatic
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
2020 Toyota Corolla