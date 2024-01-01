Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 26.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38778 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Frame Damage: This vehicles frame is damaged and may be unsafe. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Toyota Corolla

139,158 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11793720
  2. 11793720
  3. 11793720
  4. 11793720
  5. 11793720
  6. 11793720
  7. 11793720
  8. 11793720
  9. 11793720
  10. 11793720
  11. 11793720
  12. 11793720
  13. 11793720
  14. 11793720
  15. 11793720
  16. 11793720
  17. 11793720
  18. 11793720
  19. 11793720
  20. 11793720
  21. 11793720
  22. 11793720
  23. 11793720
  24. 11793720
  25. 11793720
  26. 11793720
  27. 11793720
  28. 11793720
  29. 11793720
  30. 11793720
  31. 11793720
  32. 11793720
  33. 11793720
  34. 11793720
  35. 11793720
  36. 11793720
  37. 11793720
  38. 11793720
  39. 11793720
  40. 11793720
  41. 11793720
  42. 11793720
  43. 11793720
  44. 11793720
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,158KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE1LP016798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38778
  • Mileage 139,158 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38778
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Frame Damage: This vehicle's frame is damaged and may be unsafe.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS 148,498 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Trail Lite SPORT TS-20RD for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Trail Lite SPORT TS-20RD 0 $4,800 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Focus Titanium for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Ford Focus Titanium 108,629 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla