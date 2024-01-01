Menu
Stock #: 41600 
Reserve Price: $7,000 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Claim History: Claim History. 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
Hail Damage: Hail Damage. 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2020 Toyota Corolla

241,625 KM

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

11959539

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
241,625KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE1LP112138

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41600
  • Mileage 241,625 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 41600
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $7,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Toyota Corolla