2020 Toyota Corolla

123,027 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

12052417

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,027KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE0LP003119

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 03119
  • Mileage 123,027 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

2020 Toyota Corolla