2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-1534
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,027KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE0LP003119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 03119
- Mileage 123,027 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
