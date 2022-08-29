Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

51,073 KM

Details Description

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9072250
  2. 9072250
  3. 9072250
  4. 9072250
  5. 9072250
  6. 9072250
  7. 9072250
  8. 9072250
  9. 9072250
  10. 9072250
  11. 9072250
  12. 9072250
  13. 9072250
  14. 9072250
  15. 9072250
  16. 9072250
  17. 9072250
  18. 9072250
  19. 9072250
  20. 9072250
  21. 9072250
  22. 9072250
  23. 9072250
  24. 9072250
  25. 9072250
  26. 9072250
  27. 9072250
  28. 9072250
  29. 9072250
  30. 9072250
  31. 9072250
  32. 9072250
  33. 9072250
  34. 9072250
  35. 9072250
  36. 9072250
  37. 9072250
  38. 9072250
Contact Seller

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

51,073KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9072250
  • Stock #: 47824
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE4LP045236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 47824
  • Mileage 51,073 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 8.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 47824 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $24,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2008 Bobcat 2200 4X4
3,769 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 CARAVELLE 217 LS
999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Subaru Impreza RS
 217,576 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory