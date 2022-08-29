$24,000 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 0 7 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9072250

9072250 Stock #: 47824

47824 VIN: 5YFB4RBE4LP045236

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 47824

Mileage 51,073 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.