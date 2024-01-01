2020 Toyota RAV4

Menu
Stock #: 50749 
Lot #: 102 
Reserve Price: $28,000 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
 *NAVIGATION APP NOT INSTALLED* 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,629KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV2LC106383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,629 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50749
Lot #: 102
Reserve Price: $28,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*NAVIGATION APP NOT INSTALLED*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

