$28,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,300KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV2LW119083
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 93,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 TOYOTA RAV4 LE SUV WITH FWD AND 93300 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, FRONT HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit.
Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Steering,All Wheel Drive,Lane Departure Warning,Intermittent Wipers,Rear Spoiler,Temporary Spare Tire,Tires - Rear All-Season,Power Mirror(s),Tires - Front All-Season,Privacy Glass,Traction Control,Rear Defrost,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Heat...
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2020 Toyota RAV4