2020 TOYOTA RAV4 LE SUV WITH FWD AND 93300 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, FRONT HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE.

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit.

Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

2020 Toyota RAV4

93,300 KM

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

LE BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS

12508264

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,300KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV2LW119083

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 93,300 KM

2020 TOYOTA RAV4 LE SUV WITH FWD AND 93300 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, FRONT HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Power Steering,All Wheel Drive,Lane Departure Warning,Intermittent Wipers,Rear Spoiler,Temporary Spare Tire,Tires - Rear All-Season,Power Mirror(s),Tires - Front All-Season,Privacy Glass,Traction Control,Rear Defrost,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Heat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2020 Toyota RAV4