2020 Toyota RAV4

28,000 KM

Details Description Features

$140

+ tax & licensing
$140

+ taxes & licensing

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

$140

+ taxes & licensing

28,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7265717
  Stock #: AA0396
  VIN: 2T3R1RFV9LW137269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2020 Toyota Rav4 XLE! This AWD SUV features Push Button Start, Bluetooth Connection, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats/Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

