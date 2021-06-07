+ taxes & licensing
1-833-580-8858
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
1-833-580-8858
+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition 2020 Toyota Rav4 XLE! This AWD SUV features Push Button Start, Bluetooth Connection, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats/Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, and many more great features!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2