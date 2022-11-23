$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9439110
- Stock #: 22357A
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,123 KM
Check out this 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Toyota RAV4 comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 17" Steel, Wheels w/Hub Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, and Tires: 225/65R17. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
