<p class= data-start=0 data-end=90><strong data-start=0 data-end=88>2020 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited AWD – 1 Owner | No Accidents | Blu-ray | Fully Loaded</strong></p><p class= data-start=92 data-end=450>Experience luxury, safety, and versatility in this<strong> </strong>2020 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited AWD – the ultimate minivan for families on the go! This vehicle is a 1-owner, zero-accident, clean Carfax unit thats been exceptionally maintained. Finished in a sleek Blue Metallic exterior, this fully loaded model is ready to impress inside and out.</p><p class= data-start=452 data-end=1258><strong data-start=455 data-end=480>Top Features Include:</strong><br data-start=480 data-end=483 /><strong data-start=485 data-end=510>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> – Confident handling in all weather conditions<br data-start=557 data-end=560 /><strong data-start=562 data-end=604>Blu-ray Rear-Seat Entertainment System</strong> – Keep passengers entertained on every trip<br data-start=648 data-end=651 /><strong data-start=653 data-end=686>Premium Leather-Trimmed Seats</strong> – Heated front seats & second-row captain’s chairs<br data-start=737 data-end=740 /><strong data-start=742 data-end=759>Power Sunroof</strong> – Bring in natural light with a push of a button<br data-start=808 data-end=811 /><strong data-start=813 data-end=834>Navigation System</strong> – Easily find your way with built-in GPS<br data-start=875 data-end=878 /><strong data-start=880 data-end=908>JBL Premium Sound System</strong> – Crystal-clear audio throughout the cabin<br data-start=951 data-end=954 /><strong data-start=956 data-end=990>Power Sliding Doors & Liftgate</strong> – Convenience for busy families<br data-start=1022 data-end=1025 /><strong data-start=1027 data-end=1079>Blind Spot Monitoring + Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</strong> – Drive with confidence and safety<br data-start=1114 data-end=1117 /><strong data-start=1119 data-end=1147>Tri-Zone Climate Control</strong> – Personalized comfort for all passengers<br data-start=1189 data-end=1192 /><strong data-start=1194 data-end=1215>Third-Row Seating</strong> – Spacious enough for up to 7 passengers</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=1260 data-end=1404>This 2020 Sienna Limited has everything you’re looking for in a family vehicle: comfort, tech, safety, and Toyota’s legendary reliability.</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2020 Toyota Sienna

130,943 KM

$45,990

+ GST
2020 Toyota Sienna

XLE 7-Passenger AWD

2020 Toyota Sienna

XLE 7-Passenger AWD

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,990

+ GST

Used
130,943KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Off White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 130,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$45,990

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2020 Toyota Sienna