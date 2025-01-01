$45,990+ GST
2020 Toyota Sienna
XLE 7-Passenger AWD
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$45,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Off White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 130,943 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited AWD – 1 Owner | No Accidents | Blu-ray | Fully Loaded
Experience luxury, safety, and versatility in this 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited AWD – the ultimate minivan for families on the go! This vehicle is a 1-owner, zero-accident, clean Carfax unit that's been exceptionally maintained. Finished in a sleek Blue Metallic exterior, this fully loaded model is ready to impress inside and out.
Top Features Include:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confident handling in all weather conditions
Blu-ray Rear-Seat Entertainment System – Keep passengers entertained on every trip
Premium Leather-Trimmed Seats – Heated front seats & second-row captain’s chairs
Power Sunroof – Bring in natural light with a push of a button
Navigation System – Easily find your way with built-in GPS
JBL Premium Sound System – Crystal-clear audio throughout the cabin
Power Sliding Doors & Liftgate – Convenience for busy families
Blind Spot Monitoring + Rear Cross-Traffic Alert – Drive with confidence and safety
Tri-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for all passengers
Third-Row Seating – Spacious enough for up to 7 passengers
This 2020 Sienna Limited has everything you’re looking for in a family vehicle: comfort, tech, safety, and Toyota’s legendary reliability.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
403-248-0245