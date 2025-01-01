Menu
<div>2020 VOLKSWAGER PASSAT EXECLINE WITH 112966 KMS.</div>

2020 Volkswagen Passat

112,966 KM

$24,488

+ GST
2020 Volkswagen Passat

Execline

12706548

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Execline

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$24,488

+ GST

Used
112,966KM
VIN 1VWCA7A38LC006821

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 112,966 KM

2020 VOLKSWAGER PASSAT EXECLINE WITH 112966 KMS.

Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Rear Performance,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Heated Mirrors,Aluminum Wheels,Power Steering,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Intermittent Wipers,Automatic Headlights,Temporary Spare Tire,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$24,488

+ GST>

Auto House

403-291-0891

2020 Volkswagen Passat