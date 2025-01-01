$24,488+ GST
Make it Yours
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Execline
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Execline
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$24,488
+ GST
Used
112,966KM
VIN 1VWCA7A38LC006821
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 112,966 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 VOLKSWAGER PASSAT EXECLINE WITH 112966 KMS.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Rear Performance,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Heated Mirrors,Aluminum Wheels,Power Steering,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Intermittent Wipers,Automatic Headlights,Temporary Spare Tire,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipe...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto House
2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline 112,966 KM $24,488 + GST
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
Call Dealer
403-291-XXXX(click to show)
$24,488
+ GST>
Auto House
403-291-0891
2020 Volkswagen Passat