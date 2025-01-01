Menu
Stock #: 96958 
Reserve Price: $18,100 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
 * PANELS REPAINTED * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2020 Volkswagen Passat

132,109 KM

$18,100

+ GST
2020 Volkswagen Passat

Execline

13285841

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Execline

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$18,100

+ GST

Used
132,109KM
VIN 1VWEA7A34LC009059

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96958
  • Mileage 132,109 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 6.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96958
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $18,100
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* PANELS REPAINTED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$18,100

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2020 Volkswagen Passat