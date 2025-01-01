$18,100+ GST
Make it Yours
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Execline
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Execline
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$18,100
+ GST
Used
132,109KM
VIN 1VWEA7A34LC009059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 96958
- Mileage 132,109 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 6.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96958
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $18,100
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* PANELS REPAINTED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
$18,100
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2020 Volkswagen Passat