2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This VW Tiguan HIGHLINE comes fully loaded with a fuel efficient and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, 4MOTION ALL WHEEL DRIVE, panoramic roof, power liftgate, factory remote starter, full digital guage cluster, heated power leather seats, premium FENDER sound system, push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, forward collision warning, Blind Spot Detection system, fog lights, front & rear parking sensors, 360-degree parking camera, adaptive LED headlights, alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control and much more!!
