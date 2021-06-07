Menu
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

32,000 KM

Details

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE w/ NAVI / LEATHER / PANO ROOF

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE w/ NAVI / LEATHER / PANO ROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7189931
  Stock #: 19442
  VIN: 3VV4B7AX7LM043088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This VW Tiguan HIGHLINE comes fully loaded with a fuel efficient and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, 4MOTION ALL WHEEL DRIVE, panoramic roof, power liftgate, factory remote starter, full digital guage cluster, heated power leather seats, premium FENDER sound system, push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, forward collision warning, Blind Spot Detection system, fog lights, front & rear parking sensors, 360-degree parking camera, adaptive LED headlights, alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

