2021 Acura RDX
A-Spec AWD
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2240371A
- Mileage 44,890 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Acura RDX A-spec. This 2.0T engine output a 272 horse power will give you a lot of fun no matter in city driving or bringing your family around on a road trip. With the 3 generation SH-AWD system gives you maximum handling even in our tough winter road condition. This model also come standard with Navigation, back up camera, Panoramic Roof, Heated front seats, Keyless entry, Apple car play, Remote starter, Acura watch driver-assist safety features and more.... Call and book your test drive today!!
