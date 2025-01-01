$28,488+ GST
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER PUSH BUTTON START
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$28,488
+ GST
Used
114,452KM
VIN 5UXTY5C00M9G22678
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 114,452 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 BMW X3 xDRIVE 30i SPORTS ACTIVITY WITH 114452 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTER, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE!.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,Power Mirror(s),Power Liftgate,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rain Sensing Wipers,Heated Mirrors,Rear Spoiler,Privacy Glass,Rear Defrost,Power Door Locks,Intermittent Wipers,Remote Trunk Release,A/C,Power...
2021 BMW X3