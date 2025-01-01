Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2021 BMW X5 xDRIV45e PLUG-IN HYBRID WITH AWD AND 56654 KMS. WITH LUXURY, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, DRIVE MODES, AUTO START/STOP, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2021 BMW X5

56,654 KM

Details Description Features

$51,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 BMW X5

xDrive45e LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST HEADS UP DISPLAY HEATED LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
13110515

2021 BMW X5

xDrive45e LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST HEADS UP DISPLAY HEATED LEATHER SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 13110515
  2. 13110515
  3. 13110515
  4. 13110515
  5. 13110515
  6. 13110515
  7. 13110515
  8. 13110515
  9. 13110515
  10. 13110515
  11. 13110515
  12. 13110515
  13. 13110515
  14. 13110515
  15. 13110515
  16. 13110515
  17. 13110515
  18. 13110515
  19. 13110515
  20. 13110515
Contact Seller

$51,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,654KM
VIN 5UXTA6C07M9H52497

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 56,654 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 BMW X5 xDRIV45e PLUG-IN HYBRID WITH AWD AND 56654 KMS. WITH LUXURY, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, DRIVE MODES, AUTO START/STOP, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Steering,Tires - Rear Performance,Air Suspension,Aluminum Wheels,Air Suspension,Brake Assist,Air Suspension,Tires - Front Performance,ABS,Lithium Ion Traction Battery,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Remot...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER HEATED MIRRORS DRIVE MODES for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER HEATED MIRRORS DRIVE MODES 49,988 KM $36,988 + GST
Used 2022 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 3500 High Roof Ext 159 WB BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH USB/AUX for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 3500 High Roof Ext 159 WB BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH USB/AUX 86,995 KM $34,988 + GST
Used 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST HEADS UP DISPLAY HEATED LEATHER SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST HEADS UP DISPLAY HEATED LEATHER SEATS 56,654 KM $51,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2021 BMW X5