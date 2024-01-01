$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Essence
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2021 Buick Envision Essence. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/- TBD engine will keep you going. This Buick Envision comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, remote Express-Down, all windows, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up and Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with Charcoal Metallic finish, Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare, and USB ports, centre console, front bin. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
