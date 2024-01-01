Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this 2021 Buick Envision Essence. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/- TBD engine will keep you going. This Buick Envision comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, remote Express-Down, all windows, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up and Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with Charcoal Metallic finish, Wheel, 17 (43.2 cm) steel spare, and USB ports, centre console, front bin. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2021 Buick Envision

60,400 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Buick Envision

Essence

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Buick Envision

Essence

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
60,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2021 Buick Envision Essence. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/- TBD engine will keep you going. This Buick Envision comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, remote Express-Down, all windows, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up and Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with Charcoal Metallic finish, Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare, and USB ports, centre console, front bin. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2020 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Denim Interior for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Denim Interior 111,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i 95,359 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT 211,014 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2021 Buick Envision