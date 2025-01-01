$CALL+ GST
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
RS
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
RS
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,614 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Blazer features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [229 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down, Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) Dark Android machined-face aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered, USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C located within the instrument panel, USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C includes SD Card Reader, auxiliary input jack, located within front centre storage bin, and USB charging-only ports 2, one type-A and one type-C, located on rear of centre console. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-256-4960