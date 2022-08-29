$139,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
$139,995
- Listing ID: 9196471
- Stock #: 22305A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ALG Residual Value. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Chevrolet Corvette delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE includes (J55) Z51 performance brakes, (FE3) Z51 performance suspension, (NPP) performance exhaust, (GM7) performance rear axle ratio, (G96) Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD), (T0A) Z51 rear spoiler, front splitter, (XFQ) 245/35ZR19 front and 305/30ZR20 rear, blackwall, high performance tires and (V08) heavy-duty cooling system, ENGINE, 6.2L V8 DI, HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT), Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm, 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD), 3LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment.* This Chevrolet Corvette Features the Following Options *Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 19" x 8.5" (48.3 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 11" (50.8 cm x 27.9 cm) rear 5-open-spoke Bright Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor, Trunk release, push button open, Traction control, all-speed, Tires, 245/35ZR19 front and 305/30ZR20 rear, blackwall, all-season, performance.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Corvette come see us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5. Just minutes away!
