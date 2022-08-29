Menu
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

0 KM

$139,995

+ tax & licensing
$139,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT

Location

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$139,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9196471
  • Stock #: 22305A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ALG Residual Value. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Chevrolet Corvette delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE includes (J55) Z51 performance brakes, (FE3) Z51 performance suspension, (NPP) performance exhaust, (GM7) performance rear axle ratio, (G96) Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD), (T0A) Z51 rear spoiler, front splitter, (XFQ) 245/35ZR19 front and 305/30ZR20 rear, blackwall, high performance tires and (V08) heavy-duty cooling system, ENGINE, 6.2L V8 DI, HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT), Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm, 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD), 3LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment.* This Chevrolet Corvette Features the Following Options *Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 19" x 8.5" (48.3 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 11" (50.8 cm x 27.9 cm) rear 5-open-spoke Bright Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor, Trunk release, push button open, Traction control, all-speed, Tires, 245/35ZR19 front and 305/30ZR20 rear, blackwall, all-season, performance.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Corvette come see us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
3LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
ENGINE 6.2L V8 DI HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD)
Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE includes (J55) Z51 performance brakes (FE3) Z51 performance suspension (NPP) performance exhaust (GM7) performance rear axle ratio (G96) Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD) (T0A) Z51 rear spoiler front splitter (...

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-XXXX

403-256-4960

