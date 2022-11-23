$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9439104
- Stock #: 22354A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,975 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Malibu has the following options: LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning indicator, front passenger seat belt, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, and Vent, rear console. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
