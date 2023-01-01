$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9558358
- Stock #: 23006A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour GIDEON/VERY DARK ATMOSPHERE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row) (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package is ordered.), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 B8 engine.), and Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only). Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
