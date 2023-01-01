$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
16,850KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9827513
- Stock #: 229056A
- VIN: 1GCUYEET2MZ377537
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 16,850 kms. Stock number 229056A is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. Stepping up to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with premium features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights and LED cargo area lighting, body coloured bumpers and trim, heated front seats and a 10-way power driver seat, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, dual-zone climate control, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Touch Screen
LED Lights
EZ-lift tailgate
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
