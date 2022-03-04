$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8590598
- Stock #: 22152A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22152A
- Mileage 36,962 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Trailblazer delivers a Gas I3 1.3L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wiper, rear intermittent.*This Chevrolet Trailblazer Comes Equipped with These Options *Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, sliding, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, USB ports and auxiliary input jack one type-A USB, one type-C USB, and one auxiliary input jack, Trailering provisions, Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm).* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc. located at 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5 can get you a reliable Trailblazer today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.