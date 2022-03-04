Menu
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

36,962 KM

RS

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

36,962KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8590598
  • Stock #: 22152A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,962 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Trailblazer delivers a Gas I3 1.3L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wiper, rear intermittent.*This Chevrolet Trailblazer Comes Equipped with These Options *Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, sliding, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, USB ports and auxiliary input jack one type-A USB, one type-C USB, and one auxiliary input jack, Trailering provisions, Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm).* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc. located at 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5 can get you a reliable Trailblazer today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

