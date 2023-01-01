$36,995+ tax & licensing
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2021 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
85,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10554819
- Stock #: 10563
- VIN: KL7CJPSB4MB336971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $36995 - Our Price is just $34995!
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. For a roomy, well-rounded compact crossover, this efficient Chevy Trax is a competitive player. This 2021 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 85,592 kms. Stock number 10563 is silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Trax's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trax LT brings your SUV to the next level as it comes very well equipped with a remote engine start, signature LED accents lights, air conditioning, cruise control, aluminum wheels, a color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi capability, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry and steering wheel mounted audio controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $227.96 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $47415 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7