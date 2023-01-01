Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Trax

85,592 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Trax

2021 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
85,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10554819
  • Stock #: 10563
  • VIN: KL7CJPSB4MB336971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4G WiFi, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, 60/40 Split Rear Seat, Touchscreen, Cruise Control, SiriusXM

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Compare at $36995 - Our Price is just $34995!

This vehicle was a previous daily rental. For a roomy, well-rounded compact crossover, this efficient Chevy Trax is a competitive player. This 2021 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 85,592 kms. Stock number 10563 is silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Trax's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trax LT brings your SUV to the next level as it comes very well equipped with a remote engine start, signature LED accents lights, air conditioning, cruise control, aluminum wheels, a color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi capability, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry and steering wheel mounted audio controls.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $227.96 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $47415 ). See dealer for details.

At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:

  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.



Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

2021 Volkswagen Tigu...
 78,432 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Venue
90,210 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Trax LT
 85,592 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory