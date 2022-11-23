$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
R/T
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
Used
- Listing ID: 9412993
- Stock #: 228812A
- VIN: 1C4SDJCT4MC885252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
A real family hauler, a real SUV, and a real stylish ride, the Dodge Durango does it all. This 2021 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2021 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.Stock number 228812A is white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Durango's trim level is R/T. The R/T name is earned with a massively upgraded drivetrain, sport mode, performance steering and suspension, rear load leveling suspension, all wheel drive and paddle shifters really keep you moving. Racetrack LED tail lamps, a power liftgate, unique aluminum wheels, rear parking assistance, and remote start really show some style and convenience. Additional features include a Uconnect 4C infotainment system with navigation, a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium Alpine sound system, a 115 volt power outlet, chrome interior accents, heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, a SRT inspired hood, 4G LTE Wi-Fi and a proximity entry key with push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
4G LTE Wi-Fi
