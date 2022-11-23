2021 Dodge Durango

Listing ID: 9412993

9412993 Stock #: 228812A

228812A VIN: 1C4SDJCT4MC885252

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation Premium Sound Package 4G LTE Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.