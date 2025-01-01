$24,997+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$24,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,210 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD
This fuel-efficient SUV offers a perfect blend of eco-friendly performance, advanced technology, and all-weather capability. Powered by a 2.5L Atkinson-cycle hybrid engine delivering 200HP, it’s ideal for those seeking efficiency without sacrificing versatility.Features:
- Seating for up to 5 with leather-trimmed upholstery
- 8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
- Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite including blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction in all conditions
- Power-adjustable heated front seats with driver memory settings
- Wireless charging pad for added convenience
- Hands-free power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Panoramic sunroof for an open and airy cabin experience
- Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors for effortless maneuvering
Ideal for those seeking a fuel-efficient, tech-savvy, and comfortable SUV with modern safety and convenience features.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666