*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666 2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

This fuel-efficient SUV offers a perfect blend of eco-friendly performance, advanced technology, and all-weather capability. Powered by a <strong data-start=182 data-end=219>2.5L Atkinson-cycle hybrid engine</strong> delivering <strong data-start=231 data-end=240>200HP</strong>, it’s ideal for those seeking efficiency without sacrificing versatility.</p><h3 data-start=318 data-end=337><strong data-start=322 data-end=335>Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=338 data-end=1032><li data-start=338 data-end=397><strong data-start=340 data-end=363>Seating for up to 5</strong> with leather-trimmed upholstery</li><li data-start=398 data-end=511><strong data-start=400 data-end=449>8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system</strong> with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation</li><li data-start=512 data-end=631><strong data-start=514 data-end=547>Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite</strong> including blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control</li><li data-start=632 data-end=701><strong data-start=634 data-end=659>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> for enhanced traction in all conditions</li><li data-start=702 data-end=773><strong data-start=704 data-end=743>Power-adjustable heated front seats</strong> with driver memory settings</li><li data-start=774 data-end=825><strong data-start=776 data-end=801>Wireless charging pad</strong> for added convenience</li><li data-start=826 data-end=881><strong data-start=828 data-end=857>Hands-free power liftgate</strong> for easy cargo access</li><li data-start=882 data-end=945><strong data-start=884 data-end=905>Panoramic sunroof</strong> for an open and airy cabin experience</li><li data-start=946 data-end=1032><strong data-start=948 data-end=1003>Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors</strong> for effortless maneuvering</li></ul><p data-start=1034 data-end=1154>Ideal for those seeking a fuel-efficient, tech-savvy, and comfortable SUV with modern safety and convenience features.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p data-start=1156 data-end=1252 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=1156 data-end=1252 data-is-last-node=>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.</strong></p>

2021 Ford Escape

137,210 KM

Details Description Features

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

Watch This Vehicle
12303050

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

Location

XpressApprovals

2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4

(403) 909-8666

Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,210KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ2MUA71421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,210 KM

Vehicle Description

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666

 

|

 

2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD

This fuel-efficient SUV offers a perfect blend of eco-friendly performance, advanced technology, and all-weather capability. Powered by a 2.5L Atkinson-cycle hybrid engine delivering 200HP, it’s ideal for those seeking efficiency without sacrificing versatility.

Features:
  • Seating for up to 5 with leather-trimmed upholstery
  • 8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and navigation
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite including blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction in all conditions
  • Power-adjustable heated front seats with driver memory settings
  • Wireless charging pad for added convenience
  • Hands-free power liftgate for easy cargo access
  • Panoramic sunroof for an open and airy cabin experience
  • Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors for effortless maneuvering

Ideal for those seeking a fuel-efficient, tech-savvy, and comfortable SUV with modern safety and convenience features.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4

(403) 909-8666

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2021 Ford Escape