2021 Ford Expedition

52,476 KM

Details

$78,000

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Max Platinum

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

52,476KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10373421
  • Stock #: 75535
  • VIN: 1FMJK1MT8MEA11406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,476 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 9.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 75535 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $78,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

