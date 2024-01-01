Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 30.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38538 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $36,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2021 Ford F-150

74,333 KM

Details Description

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
11948319

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11948319
  2. 11948319
  3. 11948319
  4. 11948319
  5. 11948319
  6. 11948319
  7. 11948319
  8. 11948319
  9. 11948319
  10. 11948319
  11. 11948319
  12. 11948319
  13. 11948319
  14. 11948319
  15. 11948319
  16. 11948319
  17. 11948319
  18. 11948319
  19. 11948319
  20. 11948319
  21. 11948319
  22. 11948319
  23. 11948319
  24. 11948319
  25. 11948319
  26. 11948319
  27. 11948319
  28. 11948319
  29. 11948319
  30. 11948319
  31. 11948319
  32. 11948319
  33. 11948319
  34. 11948319
  35. 11948319
  36. 11948319
  37. 11948319
  38. 11948319
  39. 11948319
  40. 11948319
  41. 11948319
Contact Seller

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,333KM
VIN 1FTFW1E83MFB66240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38538
  • Mileage 74,333 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38538
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $36,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Mitsubishi RVR ES for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Mitsubishi RVR ES 186,644 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT 128,455 KM $9,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Optima LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Kia Optima LX 120,820 KM $5,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150