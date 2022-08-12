$72,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
$72,995
- Listing ID: 8980138
- Stock #: 22199A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this certified 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 has the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, 3.31 Axle Ratio, Wheels: 18" Machined-Aluminum -inc: magnetic painted pockets, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 275/65R18 OWL A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
