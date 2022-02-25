Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Mustang

56 KM

Details Description Features

$53,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1647723443
  2. 1647723443
  3. 1647723443
  4. 1647723442
  5. 1647723443
  6. 1647723443
  7. 1647723442
  8. 1647723444
  9. 1647723442
  10. 1647723442
  11. 1647723443
  12. 1647723443
  13. 1647723443
  14. 1647723442
  15. 1647723441
  16. 1647723443
  17. 1647723444
  18. 1647723444
  19. 1647723444
  20. 1647723443
  21. 1647723466
  22. 1647723467
Contact Seller

$53,990

+ taxes & licensing

56KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8354430
  • Stock #: 123361
  • VIN: 1FATP8UH1M5123361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 123361
  • Mileage 56 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2021 Mustang Convertible has only 56 kms from new. Fully equipped with navigation, backup camera, heated leather seating, bluetooth and more. Call us for complete details. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Zone

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 62,100 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Juke SL
 68,900 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Mustang Sh...
 59,000 KM
$59,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory