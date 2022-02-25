2021 Ford Mustang

$53,990 + taxes & licensing 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8354430

8354430 Stock #: 123361

123361 VIN: 1FATP8UH1M5123361

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 123361

Mileage 56 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Lumbar Support Push Button Start Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.