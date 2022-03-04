Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

2,964 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Premium GT PERFORMANCE, ACTIVE EXH, MAGNERIDE DAMPING SYS

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Premium GT PERFORMANCE, ACTIVE EXH, MAGNERIDE DAMPING SYS

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8641085
  Stock #: P12814A
  VIN: 1FA6P8CF1M5100644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P12814A
  • Mileage 2,964 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask us about FINANCING or LEASE options (on applicable vehicles).

Every pre-owned vehicle from Driverz Auto is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties and a variety of aftermarket add-ons.

Stop in today or visit DriverzAuto.com. Driverz Auto is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer.

Call us at: +1-403-764-2886

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speed Manual
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control

Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

