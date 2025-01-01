Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2021 FORD TRANSIT T-250 HIGH ROOF WITH AWD AND 230996 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2021 Ford Transit

230,996 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T250 HIGH ROOF BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH AC POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
12897545

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T250 HIGH ROOF BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH AC POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 12897545
  2. 12897545
  3. 12897545
  4. 12897545
  5. 12897545
  6. 12897545
  7. 12897545
  8. 12897545
  9. 12897545
  10. 12897545
  11. 12897545
  12. 12897545
  13. 12897545
  14. 12897545
  15. 12897545
  16. 12897545
  17. 12897545
  18. 12897545
  19. 12897545
Contact Seller

$24,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
230,996KM
VIN 1FTBR2X81MKA62832

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 230,996 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 FORD TRANSIT T-250 HIGH ROOF WITH AWD AND 230996 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL -inc: port injection Auto Start-Stop Switch Delete Deletes button on dash which disables auto start-stop technology Deletes auto stop-start technology disable button on dash however the feature remains permanently a...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2018 Land Rover Evoque Landmark Special Edition NAVI BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Land Rover Evoque Landmark Special Edition NAVI BACKUP CAMERA 111,434 KM $24,988 + GST
Used 2019 Ford Transit Connect Van XLT DUAL SLIDING DOORS BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Ford Transit Connect Van XLT DUAL SLIDING DOORS BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH 150,546 KM $20,988 + GST
Used 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Technik NAVIGATION SUNROOF PADDLE SHIFTER PARK ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Audi A5 Sportback Technik NAVIGATION SUNROOF PADDLE SHIFTER PARK ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES 55,998 KM $30,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2021 Ford Transit