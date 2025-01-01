$24,988+ GST
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T250 HIGH ROOF BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH AC POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS
2021 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T250 HIGH ROOF BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH AC POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$24,988
+ GST
Used
230,996KM
VIN 1FTBR2X81MKA62832
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 230,996 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 FORD TRANSIT T-250 HIGH ROOF WITH AWD AND 230996 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL -inc: port injection Auto Start-Stop Switch Delete Deletes button on dash which disables auto start-stop technology Deletes auto stop-start technology disable button on dash however the feature remains permanently a...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto House
2018 Land Rover Evoque Landmark Special Edition NAVI BACKUP CAMERA 111,434 KM $24,988 + GST
2019 Ford Transit Connect Van XLT DUAL SLIDING DOORS BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH 150,546 KM $20,988 + GST
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
$24,988
+ GST>
Auto House
403-263-4446
2021 Ford Transit