Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2021 FORD TRANSIT T-250 HIGH ROOF WITH 134674 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, HEATED MIRRORS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTO STOP/START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2021 Ford Transit

134,674 KM

Details Description Features

$33,488

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH LANE ASSIST HEATED MIRRORS AUTO STOP/START

Watch This Vehicle
13191755

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH LANE ASSIST HEATED MIRRORS AUTO STOP/START

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 13191755
  2. 13191755
  3. 13191755
  4. 13191755
  5. 13191755
  6. 13191755
  7. 13191755
  8. 13191755
  9. 13191755
  10. 13191755
  11. 13191755
  12. 13191755
  13. 13191755
  14. 13191755
  15. 13191755
  16. 13191755
  17. 13191755
  18. 13191755
Contact Seller

$33,488

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,674KM
VIN 1FTBR3X87MKA67698

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 134,674 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 FORD TRANSIT T-250 HIGH ROOF WITH 134674 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, HEATED MIRRORS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTO STOP/START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL -inc: port injection Auto Start-Stop Switch Delete Deletes button on dash which disables auto start-stop technology Deletes auto stop-start technology disable button on dash however the feature remains permanently a...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Volvo XC60 T6 201,998 KM $8,988 + GST
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor BACKUP CAMERA LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor BACKUP CAMERA LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER 186,695 KM $19,988 + GST
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH 194,619 KM $12,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,488

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2021 Ford Transit