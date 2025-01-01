$33,488+ GST
2021 Ford Transit
Cargo Van BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH LANE ASSIST HEATED MIRRORS AUTO STOP/START
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$33,488
+ GST
Used
134,674KM
VIN 1FTBR3X87MKA67698
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 134,674 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 FORD TRANSIT T-250 HIGH ROOF WITH 134674 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, HEATED MIRRORS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTO STOP/START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE AND MUCH MORE!.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL -inc: port injection Auto Start-Stop Switch Delete Deletes button on dash which disables auto start-stop technology Deletes auto stop-start technology disable button on dash however the feature remains permanently a...
2021 Ford Transit