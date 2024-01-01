Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 28.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 30082 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $30,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2021 Ford Transit 250

184,156 KM

Details Description

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Transit 250

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Transit 250

Base

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11730951
  2. 11730951
  3. 11730951
  4. 11730951
  5. 11730951
  6. 11730951
  7. 11730951
  8. 11730951
  9. 11730951
  10. 11730951
  11. 11730951
  12. 11730951
  13. 11730951
  14. 11730951
  15. 11730951
  16. 11730951
  17. 11730951
  18. 11730951
  19. 11730951
  20. 11730951
  21. 11730951
  22. 11730951
  23. 11730951
  24. 11730951
  25. 11730951
  26. 11730951
  27. 11730951
  28. 11730951
  29. 11730951
  30. 11730951
  31. 11730951
  32. 11730951
Contact Seller

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,156KM
VIN 1FTBR2X86MKA01010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30082
  • Mileage 184,156 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 28.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 30082
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $30,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2020 Mack ANTHEM T/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Mack ANTHEM T/A 565,122 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 International LT625 T/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 International LT625 T/A 542,844 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 189,530 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Transit 250