Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2021 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT DUAL SLIDING DOORS WITH 130994 KMS. WITH BACKUPC AMERA, BLUETOOTH, BLIEND SPOT DETECTION, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, A/C AND MUCH MORE!</div>

2021 Ford Transit Connect

130,944 KM

Details Description Features

$23,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Transit Connect

Wagon XLT BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
13067419

2021 Ford Transit Connect

Wagon XLT BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 13067419
  2. 13067419
  3. 13067419
  4. 13067419
  5. 13067419
  6. 13067419
  7. 13067419
  8. 13067419
  9. 13067419
  10. 13067419
  11. 13067419
  12. 13067419
  13. 13067419
  14. 13067419
  15. 13067419
  16. 13067419
  17. 13067419
  18. 13067419
  19. 13067419
  20. 13067419
Contact Seller

$23,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,944KM
VIN NM0GS9F28M1486270

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 130,944 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT DUAL SLIDING DOORS WITH 130994 KMS. WITH BACKUPC AMERA, BLUETOOTH, BLIEND SPOT DETECTION, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, A/C AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Intermittent Wipers,ABS,Tires - Front Performance,Power Mirror(s),Heated Mirrors,Privacy Glass,Brake Assist,Power Folding Mirrors,Power Steering,Steel Wheels,Rain Sensing Wipers,Conventional Spare Tire,Rear Defrost,Wheel Covers,Front Wheel Drive,4-Whee...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER PUSH BUTTON START for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER PUSH BUTTON START 114,452 KM $28,488 + GST
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST PADDLE SHIFTER REMOTE START for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST PADDLE SHIFTER REMOTE START 49,423 KM $32,988 + GST
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER SEATS AUTO PILOT for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER SEATS AUTO PILOT 132,542 KM $37,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-291-0891

2021 Ford Transit Connect