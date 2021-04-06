Menu
2021 Genesis G70

5,000 KM

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

SPORT w/ TWIN TURBO / BREMBO BRAKES / AWD

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

5,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6846044
  • Stock #: 19337
  • VIN: KMTG74LEXMU075118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 19337
  • Mileage 5,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This TOP OF THE LINE Genesis G70 SPORT comes fully loaded with a responsive 3.3L V6 TWIN TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, BREMBO braking system, dual exhaust system, limited slip differential, SPORT appearance package adds: 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels / dark chrome / dark finish tailight lenses / black headlights housing with copper accents, heated / cooled QUILTED NAPPA leather seats with red contrast stitching, 16-way power adjustable drivers seat & 12-way adjustable passenger seat, suede headliner, alloy pedals, premium 15-speaker LEXICON surround sound system, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION , 360-degree parking camera, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, front & rear parking sensors, adaptive cornering LED headlights, HEADS UP DISPLAY, power SUNROOF, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruise control, heated steering wheel, wireless charging pad and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

