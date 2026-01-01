$33,888+ GST
2021 GMC Canyon
4WD AT4 w/Cloth
2021 GMC Canyon
4WD AT4 w/Cloth
Location
Calgary Trucks For Sale
8525 Bowfort Road NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2V2
$33,888
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5360-6
- Mileage 149,276 KM
Vehicle Description
House of Cars Olympic Park An AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer Location: 8525 Bowfort Rd. N.W Call: 587-356-1144 Stock #: 5360-6 Year: 2021 Make: GMC Model: Canyon AT4 Crew Cab 4x4 VIN: 1GTG6FEN2M1153435 KM: 149,276 Color: White Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: 4x4 Body Style: Truck Key Features: Back Up Camera Leather Seats Heated Front Seats Remote Start Navigation System Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth Power Driver Seat Tow Package Trailer Brake Controller Off-Road Suspension Hill Descent Control Touchscreen Display Push Button Start Additional Highlights: CARFAX Included Professionally Detailed 1000+ Vehicles In Stock Visit House of Cars Olympic Park or call 587-356-1144 to schedule your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
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