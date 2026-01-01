2021 GMC Canyon

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

DIFFERENTIAL AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

WINDOW REAR-SLIDING MANUAL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY EXTENDED RANGE

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 6-WAY POWER

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BLACK MANUAL-FOLDING

MOULDINGS BLACK BELTLINE

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

BUMPER REAR BODY-COLOUR

CRUISE CONTROL ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC

STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS

DOOR LOCKS POWER

MIRROR SPOTTER LOCATED IN CORNER OF DRIVER-SIDE OUTSIDE MIRROR

FOG LAMPS LED

TIRE SPARE 255/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

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Seat trim cloth

CornerStep rear bumper

Door handles Black

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

TAILGATE REMOTE LOCKING

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Theft-deterrent system immobilization

Windows power with driver Express-Up and Down

Seat rear folding bench

Lighting interior roof rear courtesy and dual reading lights

Lighting interior dual reading

Tailgate handle Black

Console overhead

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors

Microphones Driver side and Passenger side

Console floor front compartment custom

Headlamps halogen projector-type with LED signature

Steering column tilt and telescopic manual

USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console

Steering electric power-assist

Frame fully-boxed

Instrument panel soft-touch materials

Interior trim aluminum

Handles inside door release front and rear Chrome

GVWR 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)

Transfer case electric 2-speed Autotrac

Floor mats carpeted front (Removed when ordered with (PDH) Interior Protection Package LPO (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO or (RIA) All-weather Floor Liner LPO.)

Floor mats carpeted rear (Removed when ordered with (PDH) Interior Protection Package LPO (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO or (RIA) All-weather Floor Liner LPO.)

Wheel spare 17 x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel

Tires 265/65R17 all-terrain blackwall 31 Inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac

Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum