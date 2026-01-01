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House of Cars Olympic Park An AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer Location: 8525 Bowfort Rd. N.W Call: 587-356-1144 Stock #: 5360-6 Year: 2021 Make: GMC Model: Canyon AT4 Crew Cab 4x4 VIN: 1GTG6FEN2M1153435 KM: 149,276 Color: White Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: 4x4 Body Style: Truck Key Features: Back Up Camera Leather Seats Heated Front Seats Remote Start Navigation System Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth Power Driver Seat Tow Package Trailer Brake Controller Off-Road Suspension Hill Descent Control Touchscreen Display Push Button Start Additional Highlights: CARFAX Included Professionally Detailed 1000+ Vehicles In Stock Visit House of Cars Olympic Park or call 587-356-1144 to schedule your test drive today!

2021 GMC Canyon

149,276 KM

Details Description Features

$33,888

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 GMC Canyon

4WD AT4 w/Cloth

Watch This Vehicle
14183191

2021 GMC Canyon

4WD AT4 w/Cloth

Location

Calgary Trucks For Sale

8525 Bowfort Road NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2V2

Contact Seller

$33,888

+ GST

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Used
149,276KM
VIN 1GTG6FEN2M1153435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5360-6
  • Mileage 149,276 KM

Vehicle Description

House of Cars Olympic Park An AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer Location: 8525 Bowfort Rd. N.W Call: 587-356-1144 Stock #: 5360-6 Year: 2021 Make: GMC Model: Canyon AT4 Crew Cab 4x4 VIN: 1GTG6FEN2M1153435 KM: 149,276 Color: White Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: 4x4 Body Style: Truck Key Features: Back Up Camera Leather Seats Heated Front Seats Remote Start Navigation System Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth Power Driver Seat Tow Package Trailer Brake Controller Off-Road Suspension Hill Descent Control Touchscreen Display Push Button Start Additional Highlights: CARFAX Included Professionally Detailed 1000+ Vehicles In Stock Visit House of Cars Olympic Park or call 587-356-1144 to schedule your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow/Haul Mode
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Transfer case shield
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Red Recovery Hooks
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires a gas engine.)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
DIFFERENTIAL AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
WINDOW REAR-SLIDING MANUAL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY EXTENDED RANGE
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 6-WAY POWER
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BLACK MANUAL-FOLDING
MOULDINGS BLACK BELTLINE
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
BUMPER REAR BODY-COLOUR
CRUISE CONTROL ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC
STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS
DOOR LOCKS POWER
MIRROR SPOTTER LOCATED IN CORNER OF DRIVER-SIDE OUTSIDE MIRROR
FOG LAMPS LED
TIRE SPARE 255/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
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Seat trim cloth
CornerStep rear bumper
Door handles Black
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
TAILGATE REMOTE LOCKING
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Theft-deterrent system immobilization
Windows power with driver Express-Up and Down
Seat rear folding bench
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy and dual reading lights
Lighting interior dual reading
Tailgate handle Black
Console overhead
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Microphones Driver side and Passenger side
Console floor front compartment custom
Headlamps halogen projector-type with LED signature
Steering column tilt and telescopic manual
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Steering electric power-assist
Frame fully-boxed
Instrument panel soft-touch materials
Interior trim aluminum
Handles inside door release front and rear Chrome
GVWR 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case electric 2-speed Autotrac
Floor mats carpeted front (Removed when ordered with (PDH) Interior Protection Package LPO (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO or (RIA) All-weather Floor Liner LPO.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Removed when ordered with (PDH) Interior Protection Package LPO (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO or (RIA) All-weather Floor Liner LPO.)
Wheel spare 17 x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel
Tires 265/65R17 all-terrain blackwall 31 Inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac
Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum
USB data ports 2 includes auxiliary input jack located on the front console (Not available with (IOU) 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Calgary Trucks For Sale

Calgary Trucks For Sale

House Of Cars (Olympic Park)

8525 Bowfort Road NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2V2
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$33,888

+ GST>

Calgary Trucks For Sale

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2021 GMC Canyon