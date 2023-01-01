Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

33,288 KM

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

33,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 23003A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) multi-dimensional polished aluminum (Requires (SFE) set of 4 wheel locks, LPO.), Wheelhouse liners, rear, and Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Premium Sound System
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
Front Collision Warning

