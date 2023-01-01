$75,000+ tax & licensing
403-256-4960
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9975152
- Stock #: 23100A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,191 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 has the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) machined aluminum with Dark Grey accents, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), and USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
